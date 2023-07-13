Three non-locals shot at in Jammu & Kashmir's Shopian

Since October 2021 militants have stepped up attacks on Kashmiri Pandits, migrant labourers and non-locals in Kashmir.

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS, Srinagar,
  • Jul 13 2023, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2023, 21:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three non-locals were shot at and injured by militants in the Gagren area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday evening.

Reports said unidentified militants fired upon three non-locals at Gagren village causing injuries to the trio. The injured, identified as Anwal Thoker, Heeralal and Pinto, were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.

Reports said immediately after the incident police and security forces rushed to the area to nab the attackers. Since October 2021 militants have stepped up attacks on Kashmiri Pandits, migrant labourers and non-locals in Kashmir.

Such incidents are being repeated at intermittent intervals by the militants to show their presence and challenge the BJP government’s claims of peace in Kashmir after the abrogation of erstwhile state’s special status under Article 370.

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Shopian
militants

