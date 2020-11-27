Three people die, 3 others injured in road crash in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Three people died and as many were injured when a car rammed into a cement block while trying to avoid hitting a cow near a village in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Friday.
The car was headed for Jodhpur from Mundwa on Thursday night when the accident happened near Sighani village, they said.
The deceased were identified as Rakesh Shyam Lal, Rakesh Mahesha Ram and Sumit, the police said, adding that the bodies were handed over to family members after post-mortem examinations.
