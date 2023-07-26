Three policemen suspended for beating Dalit man in UP

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur ,
  • Jul 26 2023, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 14:23 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three policemen, including an outpost in-charge, were suspended and departmental enquiry was initiated against them for allegedly beating a Dalit youth and taking away his money here, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said Pakad outpost in-charge sub-inspector Dineshchandra and constables Shrishipal Atri and Sumit Saini were found guilty during investigation and subsequently, action was taken against them.

The family members of the youth, Nandkumar, a resident of the the Kotwali police station area, had filed a complaint with the police alleging that he was picked up by the policemen and thrashed mercilessly on Saturday, he said.

Also read | Dalit man slapped, forced to lick slipper in Uttar Pradesh

The youth has a meat shop.

Investigation under ASP (City) Sudhir Jaiswal was launched, which proved the family's allegations, Meena said.

Subsequently, the three policemen were suspended and departmental enquiry was initiated against them, he said.

The outpost in-charge and the constables indulged in indiscipline which will not be tolerated at any cost, the SP said.

According to the victim, the policemen thrashed him and also took away his Rs 13,000.

India News
Uttar Pradesh

