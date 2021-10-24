Three security personnel, Pakistani ultra injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Two policemen, a soldier and a Pakistani terrorist were injured on Sunday when militants opened fire on security forces inside a forest in Poonch district of Jammu region as the massive operation against ultras hiding in the area entered 14th day.

The arrested Pakistani terrorist, Zia Mustafa, who was injured at the encounter site where he had been taken by the security forces to identify a hideout in Bhata Durian forest in Mendhar area of border Poonch district, couldn’t be retrieved because of the heavy volume of fire, a police officer said.

“When the search party approached the hideout, militants again opened fire in which two policemen and an army jawan sustained injuries. Mustafa also sustained injuries and he could not be extracted from the site due to heavy fire,” he said and added the militant may have got killed.

Mustafa, a resident of Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was lodged in Kot Bhalwal jail in Jammu for the last 14 years and was shifted to Mendhar on police remand after investigation revealed his link with the hiding terrorists, reports said. He had sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir using the same route before he was arrested from south Kashmir, news agency PTI said, quoting officials.

The Army has been engaged in one of the longest and toughest anti-terrorist operations in the area for the last 14 days. Pertinently, nine soldiers, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), have been killed in the operation in the forest areas in the twin border districts which began on October 11.

Sources said the army has cleared a major part of the forest and now the search area is restricted to a location housing a number of natural caves.

