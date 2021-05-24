Three senior IPS officers shortlisted for CBI Director's post

Senior IPS officers Rajesh Chandra, Subodh Jaiswal and VSK Kaumudi have been shortlisted for the post of CBI Director at a high-powered meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

Besides Modi, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury are the two other members of the panel that met at the Prime Minister's residence here this evening. The meeting lasted for around 90 minutes.

Jaiswal, considered to be the front-runner for the post, is the Director General of CISF.

Serving Indian Police Service (IPS) officers of the senior-most batches -- 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987 -- were considered for the post with sources saying the panel shortlisted three officers -- SSB DG Chandra, CISF DG Subodh Jaiswal and Special Secretary (Internal Security) VSK Kaumudi.

One of the three officers will now be chosen as the CBI Director, the post which is vacant since February this year after incumbent Rishi Kumar Shukla retired. Sinced then, Additional Director Praveen Sinha has been holding the additional charge of CBI Director.

Earlier reports suggested that UP DGP HC Awasthi was among the three officers cleared for the shortlist.

Sources said the panel was initially given a list of 109 officers who are in the 1984-1987 batches and eligible for the post. Out of this, ten were further chosen and then pruned to six before the meeting.

Chandra is a 1985-batch IPS officer of Bihar cadre and had served as Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) before he was transferred to SSB as its chief.

A post graduate in economics from the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, he is to retire from service on December 31 this year. He has also served in the Special Protection Group (SPG) that guards the Prime Minister.

Kaumudi, a 1986-batch officer of Andhra Pradesh cadre, has been part of the team that investigated Satyam scam and he was in the National Investigation Agency too.

The other officers who were considered included NIA chief Y C Modi and BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana, both considered close to Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as well as Kerala DGP Loknath Behra and BCAS Director General MA Ganapathy among others.