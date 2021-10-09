MP: Truck rams into a house killing 3 among siblings 4

Three siblings among four killed as truck rams into roadside house in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

The incident occurred at Aajani Taparia village on Batiyagarh-Hatta Road on Friday

PTI
PTI, Damoh,
  • Oct 09 2021, 09:43 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2021, 09:55 ist
Representative image: Credit: iStock Photo

Two teenage brothers, their minor sister and one more person were killed after a truck rammed into a roadside house in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Aajani Taparia village on Batiyagarh-Hatta Road around 11 pm on Friday when the family members were sleeping in their roadside mud (kutcha) house, Superintendent of Police (SP) D R Teniwar said.

"Following the mishap, the injured were rushed to a hospital, where Akash Ahirwar (18), his 14-year-old brother Omkar and 16-year-old sister Manisha died, while their parents are undergoing treatment at the district hospital," he said.

Another man, identified as Purushottam Sahu, who was travelling in the truck after taking a lift, also died in the accident, he said. The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident and a search has been launched for him, the SP added.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhya Pradesh
Road accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

A Nobel Prize for a Russian compromise

Over-speeding, always a killer

Over-speeding, always a killer

DH Toon | New bad news everyday – that's our policy!

DH Toon | New bad news everyday – that's our policy!

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

Maharaja is home: Chronology of Air India privatisation

 