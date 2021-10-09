Three siblings among four killed as truck rams into roadside house in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

Two teenage brothers, their minor sister and one more person were killed after a truck rammed into a roadside house in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Aajani Taparia village on Batiyagarh-Hatta Road around 11 pm on Friday when the family members were sleeping in their roadside mud (kutcha) house, Superintendent of Police (SP) D R Teniwar said.

"Following the mishap, the injured were rushed to a hospital, where Akash Ahirwar (18), his 14-year-old brother Omkar and 16-year-old sister Manisha died, while their parents are undergoing treatment at the district hospital," he said.

Another man, identified as Purushottam Sahu, who was travelling in the truck after taking a lift, also died in the accident, he said. The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident and a search has been launched for him, the SP added.

