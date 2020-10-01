Three soldiers killed, five injured as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K

Three Indian Army soldiers were killed and four others were injured on Thursday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Naugam Sector, Kupwara (Kashmir), today morning by firing mortars and other weapons. Two soldiers were killed. Four injured soldiers are being evacuated,” a defence spokesperson said in Srinagar.

He said a befitting response is being given to Pakistani aggression.

In another ceasefire violation, a soldier was killed and another injured in Mankote sector of Poonch in Jammu region.

Reports said Sepoy Karnail Singh and Rifleman Virender Singh suffered injuries in Pakistani firing. While Karnail Singh died before being admitted to a hospital, Virender Singh sustained injuries in his right eye and he is being treated at a military hospital.

According to official figures, there has been around 75% jump in ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the first six months of 2020 along the LoC in J&K as compared to the same period last year. Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019.

The Pakistani army violated the ceasefire over 40 times in September. The Indian Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the militants to infiltrate.

There is a 198-km International Border and over 510 km of LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.