3 COVID-19 +ve Tablighi members went by bus to Himachal

Three Tablighi Jamaat attendees, who tested COVID-19 positive, travelled by bus to Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Apr 06 2020, 14:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2020, 14:33 ist
A worker sprays IGMC hospital staff bus after three patients from Nalagarh who were tested positive for Covid-19, had been shifted in the hospital, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Shimla. (Credit: PTI)

The three Tablighi Jamaat members, who tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, had travelled by two buses from Delhi to reach Nalagarh in Solan district on March 18, a senior police official said.

Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said the three Jamaatis came to Nalagarh in two buses with registration numbers HP 93 0564 (Delhi-Nalagarh) and HP 12 0446 (Delhi-Hamirpur via Baddi-Nalagarh-Bilaspur).

The SP requested the passengers of these buses to come forward in their respective districts for medical check-up to contact spread of COVID-19.

The Delhi-Nalagarh bus started from Delhi at 7.30 am and arrived at Nalagarh at around 4 pm on March 18, he said.

The Delhi-Hamirpur bus started at 9:15 pm on March 18 and reached Nalagarh on March 19 at 4.30 am, he added.

Residents of Uttar Pradesh, the three Jamaatis hid in a mosque in Nalagarh. They were quarantined after their identification. 

They were admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla on Sunday morning after they tested positive on Saturday night.

 

