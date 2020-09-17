Three unidentified militants, woman killed in Srinagar gunfight

Three unidentified militants and a woman were in an encounter between security forces and ultras in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Reports said the gunfight erupted after security forces launched a search operation in congested Batamaloo during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday following an ‘information’ about the presence of militants in the area

However, as the forces closed in over the hiding place of the militants, they opened fire on them which was retaliated triggering an encounter, they said.

“#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 more #unidentified #terrorists killed (total 03). Search going on. Further details shall follow,” J&K police tweeted.

Official sources said that a woman aged about 45-years, was also killed in the gunfight after she was caught in the crossfire while three security forces personnel, including a deputy commandant of the CRPF, also sustained injuries.

They identified the slain woman as Kousar Jan. The injured security forces personnel were shifted to the Army’s 92 base hospital in Srinagar.

This was the sixth encounter in Srinagar since May which comes as a reminder from the militants that its presence has increased in the city, which was not long ago was considered as a zero-militancy zone.

Three militants and a police officer were killed in an overnight gun-battle between security forces and ultras in Pantha Chowk area on the outskirts of Srinagar city on August 30. On July 25, two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Earlier in June J&K police acknowledged that militants were moving in Srinagar to receive funds and medical treatment and the city was not militancy free.

“Srinagar can never be free of militants till militancy is there. They (militants) keep on coming to the city for several purposes. At times they come for medical treatment, meeting with each other and sometimes to receive funds,” Inspector General Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had said.