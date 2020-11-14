3 UP cops declared absconders in trader-suicide case

Three Uttar Pradesh cops declared absconders in trader Indrakant Tripathi suicide case

Indrakant Tripathi, 44, was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8, days after he levelled allegations of corruption against then Patidar

PTI
PTI, Lucknow/ Mahoba,
  • Nov 14 2020, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 17:50 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: iStock

A Lucknow court has declared as absconders three suspended Uttar Pradesh police personnel, including the former Mahoba superintendent of police, in the case of abetment to suicide of a trader two months ago, an officer said on Saturday.

The special court in Lucknow had passed an order on Friday, proclaiming then SP Manilal Patidar, inspector Devendra Shukla and constable Arun Yadav as absconders under the Code of Criminal Procedure, Mahoba district Additional Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Gautam said.

Indrakant Tripathi, 44, was found injured in his car with gunshot wounds on September 8, days after he levelled allegations of corruption against then Patidar. Tripathi died on September 13. On September 9, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect on corruption charges and a vigilance probe was ordered into his wealth, police had said.

His brother had alleged that Patidar demanded a bribe of Rs 6 lakh from Tripathi and threatened to kill him or send him to jail in case of non-payment within a week. An SIT has concluded that Tripathi committed suicide.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Suicide
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Egypt finds treasure trove of over 100 sarcophagi

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

Where is the safest seat on an aeroplane amid Covid-19?

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

From ‘street kid’ in India to top Toronto chef

7 films to watch on Children's Day

7 films to watch on Children's Day

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

Covid-19 casts shadow over India's festival of light

 