Three-year-old girl saves life of pregnant mother in UP

She is being hailed as a 'Nanha Farishta' (little angel) by the netizens and she indeed is.

The three-year-old girl is said to have saved the life of her mother, who was pregnant and had fainted at the Moradabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh, about 350 kilometres from here.

According to reports, a woman, who hailed from the neighbouring state of Uttarakhand and was travelling to her native place, fainted at platform number one of the station on Saturday. The woman, who was four months pregnant, fainted while climbing the stairs of the foot over bridge, reports said.

The girl stood there for a while and tried to wake up her mother without any success. She then started walking on the platform, perhaps, looking for some help.

Fortunately a lady police constable, who happened to be passing by, saw her. The little girl, though could not tell her anything, held the hand of the constable and tried to drag her to the spot where her mother lay unconscious, the reports said.

The lady constable could sense that the girl wanted to take her somewhere. After walking a little further, she saw the woman. She called for help and the woman was rushed to the district hospital.

The doctors said that the woman might have been starving and had fainted because of weakness. She regained consciousness a little later and was discharged on Sunday after her condition improved, reports said.

A picture of the little girl climbing the stairs holding the hand of a constable has gone viral on social media.