Tibetan community protest near Chinese embassy

Police personnel detain Tibetan Youth Congress activists during a protest near the Chinese embassy, in New Delhi.

Several people from the Tibetan community staged a protest near the Chinese embassy here on Tuesday on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The protest started at around 10:30 AM. Members of the Tibetan community, including workers of the Tibetan Youth Congress, participated in the protest at Kautilya Chowk near the Chinese embassy, police said.

"A total of 44 protestors, including 26 male and 18 female have been detained," said Eish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi).

