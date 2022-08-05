Tight security in Delhi ahead of Congress's 'anti-inflation' protest

The Delhi Police has denied permission to the Congress for holding a protest in the national capital on Friday, citing that prohibitory orders are in place in New Delhi district, officials said.

The Congress has planned a mass protest against price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items on August 5. It will take out a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan and 'gherao' the prime minister's residence as part of the protest.

The Delhi Police, in a letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal, refused permission to the party for holding the protest, citing that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in New Delhi district, the officials said on Friday.

"Information has been received through reliable sources that you along with your supporters are going to hold the protest on Friday. In this regard, it is to inform you that Section 144 CrPC is in force in the entire area of New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar, protest/dharna/gherao in the area of New Delhi district on Friday cannot be permitted in view of security/law and order/traffic reasons and existing guidelines," the letter read.

"Any violation of the direction may invite legal action against you," it stated.

On Thursday, Congress said that it will go ahead with the 'gherao' of the Prime Minister's residence against price rise even as Delhi Police threatened to take legal action if leaders violated prohibitory orders imposed in New Delhi district.

The main Opposition party had announced a nationwide protest against “record-breaking” price rise with MPs marching to Rashtrapati Bhavan and gherao of the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Lok Kalyan Marg.

The protest also coincides with the Enforcement Directorate searching the premises of Herald House and barricading the houses of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former president Rahul Gandhi, who were questioned in the National Herald case.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth wrote to Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal that police has received information "through reliable sources" that he along with his supporters are going to hold the protest.

She said Section 144 (CrPC) will be in force in the "entire area of New Delhi district except Jantar Mantar".

In such a scenario, she said, dharna or gherao in the area of New Delhi district on August 5 cannot be permitted due to "security/law and order/traffic reasons and existing guidelines" framed by the Supreme Court in 2018.

"Any violation of the direction may invite legal action against you," Guguloth said in her letter to Venugopal.

Responding to the letter, Venugopal said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman agreed in Parliament that there is price rise but the government is not doing anything and it is the duty of the Opposition to protest for people's causes.

"Yesterday, I got the letter. It is a threat note saying you are not allowed to hold a protest and if you will, then I will face legal action. Is there no freedom to protest in this country? We will go ahead," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)