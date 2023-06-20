Tigress dies of old age in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve

A tigress died of old age at Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said on Tuesday.

The carcass of tigress T-14, aged around 15 years, was spotted by a patrolling team in Parsa Tola area of the reserve on June 17, KTR's field director S K Singh said.

The forest team inspected the carcass and it was found that the big cat had died naturally due to old age, he said.

There were no injury marks on the tigress and no signs of a fight with other animals were found in the area, the official said.

An autopsy was conducted and the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he said.