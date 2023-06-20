Tigress dies of old age in Madhya Pradesh's Kanha Tiger Reserve

Tigress dies of old age in MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve

The forest team inspected the carcass and it was found that the big cat had died naturally due to old age.

PTI
PTI, Mandla,
  • Jun 20 2023, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 14:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A tigress died of old age at Kanha Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, an official said on Tuesday.

The carcass of tigress T-14, aged around 15 years, was spotted by a patrolling team in Parsa Tola area of the reserve on June 17, KTR's field director S K Singh said.

The forest team inspected the carcass and it was found that the big cat had died naturally due to old age, he said.

There were no injury marks on the tigress and no signs of a fight with other animals were found in the area, the official said.

An autopsy was conducted and the carcass was disposed of as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, he said.

Madhya Pradesh
India News

