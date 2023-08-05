Tigress enters private university campus in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

A tigress entered the premises of a private university in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a forest official said on Saturday. The big cat went back to its habitat and there was no man-animal conflict, he said.

Earlier in the day, CCTV footage showing the wild animal near the gate of the private university surfaced on social media.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak said the CCTV footage showed a tigress on the varsity campus on the outskirts of Bhopal.

There is a forest adjoining the university campus and the tigress entered the place on Thursday night after jumping over a lower fencing, he said.

“Later, the feline returned to the forest,” he said, adding that the tigress lives in the adjoining jungle with its four cubs.