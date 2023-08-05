Tigress enters private university campus in MP's Bhopal

Tigress enters private university campus in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal

Earlier in the day, CCTV footage showing the wild animal near the gate of the private university surfaced on social media.

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Aug 05 2023, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 20:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A tigress entered the premises of a private university in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a forest official said on Saturday. The big cat went back to its habitat and there was no man-animal conflict, he said.

Earlier in the day, CCTV footage showing the wild animal near the gate of the private university surfaced on social media.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 10 held for hunting, encroachment of forest land near Kuno National Park

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Alok Pathak said the CCTV footage showed a tigress on the varsity campus on the outskirts of Bhopal.

There is a forest adjoining the university campus and the tigress entered the place on Thursday night after jumping over a lower fencing, he said.

“Later, the feline returned to the forest,” he said, adding that the tigress lives in the adjoining jungle with its four cubs.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tigress
Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
India News
tiger

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Rajini fever’ in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Jailer' release

‘Rajini fever’ in Tamil Nadu ahead of 'Jailer' release

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Man Utd sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

Compound archer Aditi becomes world champion at 17

Compound archer Aditi becomes world champion at 17

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

Blaze engulfs historic ministry building in Cairo

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

H S Prannoy reaches final of Australia Open

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

7 lakes in Coimbatore revived under Smart City project

 