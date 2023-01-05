Tihar Jail officials accuse AAP's Satyendar Jain of 'intimidation'

After leaked videos and allegations by a conman, jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain appears to be in for more trouble with senior officials in Tihar Jail accusing the AAP leader of threatening and intimidating them, and submitting a complaint against him.

Jain is in judicial custody and lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Officials said Additional Inspector General-Prisons, Superintendent of Jail No 7, Deputy Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent and Law Officer have complained to Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal recently.

They have accused Jain of "abusing them and threatening them with dire consequences once he gets out of the prison." The Minister is accused of intimidating officers for preventing him from availing facilities of massage, food and other VIP treatment.

Two of the officials complained against Jain in December last year, claiming that he threatened them when they went to serve a show-cause notice to him according to Rule 1,272 of DPR, 2018, with respect to Punishment Tickets, pertaining to November 25, dealing with "Jain's misdemeanours in the jail."

Jain was in the limelight for wrong reasons late last year after leaked videos showed him getting regular massages from a person, who is facing POCSO charges among others, inside his cell against rules.

Videos of Jain having food and his meeting with other people inside his cell were also leaked after the Enforcement Directorate approached court seeking restrictions on him and the AAP accused the agency of spreading false allegations against him.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had also alleged in a series of letters to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena that he paid Rs 10 crore to Jain and Rs 12.5 crore to then jail Director General Sandeep Goel as “protection money.” Goel was later transferred from Tihar and placed under suspension.