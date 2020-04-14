Tikamgarh in MP, 24th district effected from COVID-19

Tikamgarh now 24th district in Madhya Pradesh to report coronavirus case

PTI
PTI, Tikamgarh (MP),
  • Apr 14 2020, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 16:33 ist

Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh has become the 24th district in the state to report a coronavirus positive case, an official said on Tuesday.

The lone COVID-19 case from the district is a 38-year-old man from Lamera village who recently returned from the worst-hit Indore, he said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"With this, the coronavirus has expanded itsfootprint to 24 districts out of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh," he said.

The man had worked at the hospital of a Indore-based doctor who had died of COVID-19 last week. He returned to Tikamgarh district on March 28, said Chief Health and Medical Officer, Tikamgarh district, Dr M K Prajapati.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

He said family members of the infected man, who was admitted to hospital, have tested negative for coronavirus. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Madhya Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 