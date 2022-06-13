'Till the cow gets well': Seven vets deployed to treat DM's cow in UP

It was no ordinary cow for its owner was none other than the district magistrate. No wonder that multiple veterinarians were deployed to treat it when it fell sick. And when the matter became public, the DM tried to wash her hands off the controversy and suspended some top officials on charges of 'indiscipline'.

According to the reports, the chief veterinary officer (CVO) of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district issued written instructions directing seven vets to treat and monitor the health of a cow, reportedly belonging to the district magistrate Apoorva Dubey, when it fell sick a couple of days ago.

The CVO S K Tewari, in his letter issued last week, directed that every day one of the vets would be visiting the residence of the DM twice to treat the cow. "The vets deployed to treat the cow will report about the health of the cow daily by 6 pm......any laxity in this work is unpardonable," the letter said.

The letter, which went viral on social media, left the government red-faced, especially given the pitiable condition of the cow shelters in the state and reports of death of cows on almost a daily basis.

Apparently embarrassed by the letter, the DM, on Monday suspended the CVO and his deputy on charges of tarnishing her image and "indiscipline". ''Neither me nor my family has cows,'' she said.

The DM said that the two officials "deliberately" tried to damage her image and made the letter viral on social media. ''I had received several complaints against the two officials in the past one-and-half years,'' she added.

It was not clear if the cow in question recovered from its illness.