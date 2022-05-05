Time up for Gehlot govt: BJP at Alwar rally

Upping the ante against the Congress government in Rajasthan over the Jodhpur communal violence, the BJP on Thursday took to the streets with a ‘Jan Hunkar’ rally in Alwar, which will be replicated in all districts.

Intriguingly, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje’s picture was missing from the poster at the rally stage.

However, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot deflected the blame on the BJP, daring Home Minister Amit Shah to “probe the root cause” and pointed out that riots happened in seven states on the lines of last month’s Karauli violence, which he alleged was a ‘laboratory experiment’.

Also Read | Amit Shah should form panel to probe cause behind riots in 7 states 'if he has courage', says Gehlot

“If Amit Shah Ji has the courage then he should form a committee headed by a Supreme Court or high court judge to get into the root cause behind the riots that occurred in seven states after the Karauli incident,” Rajasthan Chief Minister said. Meanwhile, at least 211 people have so far been arrested in connection with the communal clashes in Jodhpur before Eid.

BJP state president Satish Poonia addressed the rally along with senior leaders, including Alwar MP Balak Nath in Alwar, which has played a crucial role in government formation in the state in the past.

Claiming that Congress ouster is certain in 2023 polls Poonia also mentioned of an incident how “firing and shelling was stopped” when Indian students came out with an Indian flag in Ukraine during the ongoing war, a sign of the strength of the Modi government.

Alwar MP Balaknath, also a mahant of the Nath sect, alleged “Congress has the DNA of Moghuls, not the Sanatan Dharma”.

During the rally, the saffron party leaders sharpened their Hindutva appeal and tried to paint the Congress government as badly lacking in law and order management.