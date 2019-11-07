Tis Hazari: PIL in SC for action against Delhi police

A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court for setting up of a special investigation team headed by a former judge and registration of an FIR against Delhi Police personnel who participated in an unprecedented 11-hour long “illegal” stir on Tuesday following attack on them in wake of clash with lawyers in Tis Hazari court here on November 2.

In their plea, advocate G S Mani, along with others, contended that the protest and agitation launched by the police personnel at Delhi police headquarters and at the India Gate was “shocking, unknown and unprecedented”. Besides, this was in violation of Section 3 of the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act, 1966.

They said that the statutory provision prohibited police forces to form an association and to participate, or address or take part in any demonstration organised by anybody.

They sought action against those police personnel in the form of registration of FIR and other disciplinary proceedings for contravening the provision which prescribed maximum jail term of two years or fine.

“Although peaceful protest and agitation by a civil servant either in the central or state government are common and such stirs are recognised as constitutional right but that was not absolute right,” their plea stated.

The agitation by police forces violated the basic rights of safety and security of lawyers, and other ordinary citizens, they added.