'Tiwari will have to leave Delhi if NRC is implemented'

Taking a swipe at Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said if the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is implemented here, the saffron party leader will be the first to leave the national capital.

The Bhojpuri singer-turned-politician, however, said the remark has exposed Kejriwal's "real face" and alleged that the AAP chief wants to evict migrants such as 'Purvanchalis'.

'Purvanchalis' are people from the eastern parts of the country such as Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh, and they play an important role in any election in Delhi.

Responding to a question at a press conference, the chief minister said,"If NRC is implemented in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari will be the first to leave Delhi."

Tiwari, who is the MP from north-east Delhi, also claimed that Kejriwal "wants to remove people from (West)Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and other states in Delhi".

"Does Kejriwal, who is an IRS (Indian Revenue Service) officer, does not know what NRC is? It seems Kejriwal has lost his mental balance," Tiwari said during a Facebook-live interaction.

"This statement exposes Kejriwal's real face. It means he wants to evict the migrants like Purvanchalis from Delhi," he said, adding "I have criticised him (Kejriwal) for his policies but I never abused him."

In the past, the BJP MP has on several occasions demanded that NRC should be implemented in the national capital on the lines of Assam.

Last month, the BJP leader had said the situation in Delhi had become "dangerous" due to the presence of a "large number" of illegal immigrants including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas who have been found involved in "criminal activities".