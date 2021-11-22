TMC MPs protest over Tripura violence outside MHA, seek appointment to meet Shah

TMC MPs protest over Tripura violence outside MHA

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 22 2021, 13:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2021, 13:38 ist
TMC leaders protest in Delhi. Credit: DH Photo

Ahead of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, a delegation of TMC MPs sat on dharna outside the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), protesting police brutality in Tripura. 

The TMC leaders sought an appointment to met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue.

The MPs in the delegation included Derek O'Brien, Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Kalyan Banerjee, Sougata Roy, Dola Sen.

Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to arrive in Delhi today and meet Opposition leaders to form a possible anti-BJP front.

She is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a meeting that would center around the repealing of the farm laws and te BSF's extended jurisdiction.

