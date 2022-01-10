To beat moral code of conduct, minister 'launches' incomplete bridge in UP

Apprehending that the model code of conduct could kick in anytime, an Uttar Pradesh minister allegedly inaugurated an incomplete bridge in Shahjahanpur, his home town, a couple of days before the Election Commission (EC) announced the election schedules for five states.

According to sources, minister Suresh Khanna inaugurated the unfinished bridge being built on the Garra river near the town on Thursday. The EC had announced the election schedule on Saturday.

"The bridge is still under construction...the work is going on...it is not fit for the use of the public," said one of the engineers working there.

The officials of the Uttar Pradesh Bridge Corporation, which is building the bridge, said it would take more than a month to complete the bridge. "We have no idea who informed the minister that the bridge was complete," said an official of the corporation here on Monday.

"It appears the minister was in a tearing hurry and wanted to show to his electorate that the bridge was complete and that they can use the same to gain political mileage ahead of the polls," said a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader here.

The Yogi Adityanath government had got scores of development projects either inaugurated or launched in the days before the model code of conduct kicked in. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated or launched expressways, medical colleges and other projects in the state in the past few days.

