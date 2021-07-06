To get a slot to argue in SC is valuable, apex court tells lawyer seeking adjournment

The Supreme Court on Tuesday told lawyers to make every possible attempt to argue their respective matters, as getting a slot in the top court is valuable.

"We are short on judges, getting a slot to argue in Supreme Court is valuable," a bench presided over by Justice D Y Chandrachud told a counsel who sought adjournment for four weeks in a matter on the grounds of death of the arguing counsel's mother.

Very politely, Justice Chandrachud told the advocate that he understands the situation of the counsel whose mother had expired, but some other advocate should step in.

Justice Shah also cited that the matter had been pending since 2019, and some counsel should argue the matter. “We read up matters and then come to court. We were here in the court till 5pm yesterday and then read all the matters listed today before the bench,” Justice Chandrachud said.

The bench said somebody should argue the matter. With this, advocates decided to start the proceedings.

It is to be noted the top court, at present, has been working with 26 judges as against the sanctioned strength of 34 judges.