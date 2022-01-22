To wean away Punjab youth from drugs, Congress proposes to fund 'home based' ventures

Punjab’s spiraling drug menace and the political narrative around it remain conjoined in this poll season as well. The ruling Congress distances itself from all that was done in the four-and-half years of its rule under Capt Amarinder Singh as chief minister, be it the war on drugs or poll promises made in 2017. The gritty Congress leadership under Navjot Singh Sidhu has now come out with an elaborate plan to tide over the drug crisis in Punjab and help the youth stand on their feet.

Sidhu today announced a ‘home-based entrepreneurship’ policy that will facilitate every household keen to initiate some entrepreneurship from their home. “Anyone who wants this will get collateral and interest-free loans up to Rs 2 lakh to open home-based enterprises including e-commerce, cloud kitchen, marketing, virtual assistance, designing, tutoring, art and craft, etc. As many as 23 world-class skill centres will be opened on the basis of the home clusters in partnership with Industries in the area,” Sidhu said today.

Also Read | Many in Punjab Congress want Channi to be CM face; top brass says fighting polls under collective leadership

He said all the stakeholders including education institutes, government and industry will have to come together and successfully achieve the drug-free goals for the youth of Punjab. What Congress intends to do is to ensure one or the other occupational avenue for the youth at their home that will be backed by a sustained financial support system to enable them to stand on their feet. This way the youth will remain focused and Punjab will win the battle against drugs, the party state leadership said.

A Rs 1,000 crore seed fund for investment in new businesses for youth will be earmarked. Once trained to achieve levels of innovation and entrepreneurship, the state, Sidhu said, will be responsible to provide the youth a support structure that will be created in the form of this Rs 1,000 crore Venture Capital Fund by the government in partnership with corporates. This capital is expected to provide seed funding support programme up to Rs 16 lakhs at 6 per cent interest rate for start-ups especially run by youth entrepreneurs.

The state’s economic empowerment of its youth will witness ‘yuva sway rozgaar’ (youth self-employment) groups in villages and cities. Sidhu said a group of more than 5 entrepreneurs will be provided with government mentorship, skills, 25 per cent corpus investment, affordable loans and access to market.

Check out latest DH videos here