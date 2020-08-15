To win a Rs 200 bet, 60-year-old Uttar Pradesh man tries to cross pond, dies midway

A sexagenarian from Uttar Pradesh died while trying to cross a pond to win a Rs 200 bet on Friday.

The bizarre incident happened at Kanaukheda village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district, about 300 kilometres from here.

According to the reports, some youths of the village allegedly offered to pay Rs 200 to 60-year-old Kulbir Singh if the latter crossed a huge pond in the village. It was a bet and he readily agreed.

Sources said that Singh jumped into the pond and started swimming. The old man, however, found that he was too old to cross the pond, which had swollen owing to the heavy rains over the past few days and began to drown when he reached midway.

In a bid to save Singh, a few youths also jumped into the pond when they saw the old man drowning but it was too late by the time they managed to reach him.

Singh was rushed to the district hospital but was declared brought dead, sources said.

Police sources said that a case was registered and the matter was being investigated.