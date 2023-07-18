Toddler falls into borewell; rescue operation on in Madhya Pradesh

An 18-month-old girl fell into a borewell at a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district on Tuesday morning following which authorities launched a rescue operation, an official said.
The incident occurred at Kajari Barkheda village, some 90 km from the district headquarters.
Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Lalit Singh Dangur said that the girl fell into the borewell while playing outside her home.
Minister for Medical Education Vishvas Sarang, who is also the in-charge of the district, said officials were directed to start the rescue operation immediately.
Further details are awaited.
