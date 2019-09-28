Toll reaches 50 as rain fury continues in UP 

Heavy rains continued to lash large parts of Uttar Pradesh leaving behind a trail of destruction and claiming 50 lives, including those of women and children.

According to the reports, around one hundred people were injured in incidents of house collapse in different parts of the state in the past three days.

Schools remained closed for the second day on Saturday in almost the entire eastern and Avadh region in the state and an alert was sounded after the weathermen predicted more rains in the next 24-hours.

Reports said that thousands of houses had collapsed in the rains in over a dozen districts in the eastern and central regions in the state.

Normal life was thrown out of gear in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ballia, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Mau, Amethi and some other districts, reports reaching here said on Saturday.

Railway tracks were submerged underwater in Pratapgarh and Prayagraj affecting movement of trains in the two sections, railway officials here said.

Reports said that around 100 mm of rains were recorded in Varanasi on Friday. The Met Office said that rains would continue to lash the state in the next 24-hours.

Thousands of people living in the low lying areas in Varanasi, Prayagaraj, Jaunpur and other towns were forced to leave their homes and take shelter elsewhere after rain waters entered their houses and the roads were submerged.

Widespread rains have also destroyed standing crops in many districts, reports said. UP government said that relief and rescue operations had been launched on war footing.