Top Hizbul terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

A top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, involved in four killings and two
"The first 15 days of January were very eventful during which three good operations were conducted (against terrorists) in Kashmir and another in Doda district of Jammu region where a dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Haroon Abbass Wani was killed this morning," Singh told reporters here.
The encounter between the
"After the killing of Osama along with two of his associates in an encounter in Batote area of Ramban district last year, he was trying to revive terrorist activities in
He said after the killing of Osama, Wani became very active.
"We got information about his presence along with his other associate, hailing from Kashmir. The operation to track down the other militant is continuing," he said.
The DGP further said terrorists are running short of weapons and the weapon snatching was carried out to arm new recruits.
"We have recently arrested one more terrorist, Tariq who had bought a
The DGP lauded Doda Police for the successful operation and said some more terrorists were under the radar of the police.
"I am hopeful that our operation parties will be able to
In anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last fortnight, he said Hamad Khan of Hizbul Mujahideen was killed along with two of his associates in
Another listed Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Adil, was killed in an encounter in Budgam district, while two other hardcore
Earlier, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sujit Kumar, said Wani was an 'A++' category terrorist and an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 73 rounds, a Chinese grenade and a radio set were recovered from him.
He said another terrorist fled towards higher snowbound areas and operations are
Haroon was the active district commander of Hizbul Mujahideen, he said.
Son of Ghulam Abbas Wani, an engineer and a resident of Furqaan Abad Ghat area of Doda, Haroon first came into the limelight after a photo of him holding an AK-47 rifle went viral on social media in September 2018 when he joined the banned terror outfit, officials said.
Before joining Hizbul Mujahideen, he completed his MBA from the Katra University and was working in a private company, they added.
According to his relatives, he was a brilliant student.