Top LeT operative among 6 chargesheeted in recovery of magnetic bombs from drone along IB in Kathua

The National Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against a top Lashkar-e-Taiba operative and five others in a case of recovery of magnetic bombs and other explosive materials from a drone intercepted along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district last year, an official said Friday.

Lashkar-e-Taiba operative Sheikh Sajjad Gul, a resident of Srinagar, is absconding and has been recently designated as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Ministry of Home Affairs through a gazette notification.

An NIA spokesperson said the chargesheet against Gul and five others was filed in a special court on Thursday in the case pertaining to the interception and recovery of a drone along with several rounds of Under Barrel Grenade Launcher and magnetic bombs from Dhalli near the International Border in Rajbagh area of Kathua district last year.

The case was initially registered on May 29 at Rajbagh Police Station and re-registered by the NIA on July 30.

"Investigations revealed that on directions of Gul, the Pakistani handler, the accused used to collect, receive and transport the weapons, dropped over drones, to the militants active in the Kashmir Valley for the commission of terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India," the spokesperson said.

Besides Gul, the others chargesheeted in the case are Faisal Muneer of Jammu and Habib, Mian Sohail, Muni Mohd (deceased) and Rashid -- all residents of Kathua, the spokesperson said.

They were chargesheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, UAPA, Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.