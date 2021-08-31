Top police, army officers interact with families of local militants in Kashmir

To encourage local militants to shun violence, Jammu and Kashmir police and the army on Tuesday held an interaction with the families of active ultras in south Kashmir’s Shopian district and urged them to bring back their children to the mainstream.

Officials said that General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Srinagar based 15-Corps, Lieutenant General Devendra Pratap Pandey, and Kashmir police chief, Vijay Kumar, interacted with families of active militants of whole south Kashmir at Shopian.

“Both the officers appealed to the families to bring back their children into the mainstream and they would be provided all assistance,” they said.

Vijay Kumar while confirming the interaction said he, along with the GOC 15-Corps, told them (militant families) that the “security establishment shall provide all types of assistance to them if their children shun the path of violence.”

It is for the first time that two senior officers from police and the army have reached out to the families of militants in Kashmir. The interaction was held on the sidelines of a sports function in the area.

Since last year the police and the Army have started a surrender policy, where parents of the trapped militants are called to the encounter site to convince them to surrender. In almost all the encounters, the local militants are being given a chance to give up arms and surrender.

The first surrender policy in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in 1995, when militancy was at its peak. It promised a fixed deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh, monthly stipend of Rs 1,800 and some vocational training for the militants who surrendered.

In 2004, a new policy was approved which was applicable to “known militants who surrender with weapons” and “dreaded militants even without weapons”. It also promised a fixed deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh, monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 and some vocational training.

In 2010, another policy was announced for Kashmiri militants who had gone to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) for arms training between 1989 and 2009 and wanted to return.