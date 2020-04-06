Top producer's daughter tests coronavirus positive in Mumbai

A top Bollywood producer's daughter has tested positive for COVID-19 infection. However, she had shown no symptoms and had not mingled with anyone with international travel history.

The producer and his two daughters, including one who is an actress, and eight other family members live in Juhu’s Ashok Nagar Society which is now gone under isolation.

“My daughter has not mingled with any foreign traveler and had no COVID-19 symptoms at all. It is my duty to inform you as we are law-abiding citizens. We are admitting her to Nanavati Hospital to be kept under isolation," the producer said in a message.

This is perhaps the first case of COVID-19 reported from the posh Juhu area, that is home to Bollywood film personalities, industrialists and celebrities.