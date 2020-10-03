Officials to meet Hathras victim's kin, submit report

Top UP officials to meet Hathras rape victim's family, submit report to CM

PTI, Lucknow,
  • Oct 03 2020, 13:00 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2020, 13:11 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rushed senior officials, including the additional chief secretary (home) and DGP to Hathras, to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim. 

Additional chief secretary (home) Awanish Awasthi and Director General of Police H C Awasthi have left for Hathras and would be submitting their report to the Chief Minister upon returning, a government spokesperson said.

We have left for Hathras and will meet the family members and take detailed information about the incident, Awasthi said when contacted.

After returning from there we will be submitting a report on the entire incident to the Chief Minister, he added.

The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in a Hathras village on September 14. She was taken to Aligarh hospital in a serious condition from where she was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where she died.

The incident led to nationwide outrage with political parties staging protests and demonstrations. 

Hathras rape case
Hathras
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
rape case

