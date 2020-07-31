Trader shot dead by two bike-borne men in UP's Sambhal

Trader shot dead by two bike-borne men in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal

PTI
PTI, Sambhal,
  • Jul 31 2020, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 12:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

A 60-year-old trader was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne men who fled with his bag containing cash worth Rs one lakh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place near Kokabash village on Thursday night when Ram Avtar Sharma and his son Vishal were returning home on a motorcycle after closing their shop, SP Yamuna Prasad said.

The accused persons tried to snatch the bag but when Sharma and his son resisted, they opened fire at them and fled with the money, he said.

Sharma, who had suffered injury near the neck, died on the spot, the SP said.

The body has been sent for postmortem and efforts are on to trace the accused, the SP added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
trader
shot dead

What's Brewing

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 