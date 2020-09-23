Traders in MP agri markets to go on strike from Sept 24

Traders in Madhya Pradesh agri markets to go on strike from September 24

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 23 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2020, 15:49 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Agriculture traders in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday announced an indefinite strike in about 270 markets beginning Thursday for a reduction in the mandi fee on the purchase of agricultural commodities.

A top office-bearer of a traders' body said they are not opposing the farm Bills passed recently by Parliament, but wanted the state government to protect their "business interest" by slashing the mandi duty.

"The state government should immediately reduce the mandi fee that is charged from traders on the purchase of agriculture produce to 0.5 per cent from the current 1.5 per cent," said Gopaldas Agrawal, president, Madhya Pradesh Sakal Anaj Dalhan Tilhan Mahasangh Samiti.

He said trading of commodities in about 270 small and big mandis in the state will remain shut until the government accepts the demands of the Samiti.

The announcement of shutdown comes at a time when Oilseed crop of Kharif season is expected to reach mandis in the state, which is the largest producer of soybean in the country.

However, heavy rains have affected the production of soybean.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Madhya Pradesh

What's Brewing

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

NASA publishes Artemis plan to land 1st woman on Moon

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Rare leopards seen near Beijing habitat after 20 yrs

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

Nowhere flight to nowhere land? AI plans scenic joyride

'Halahal' fails to make an impact

'Halahal' fails to make an impact

Trump dubs coronavirus as 'beautiful place' in Italy

Trump dubs coronavirus as 'beautiful place' in Italy

 