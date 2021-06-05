Traders must be vaccinated to open shops in this town

Traders must be vaccinated against Covid-19 to open shops in UP's Bulandshahr

The police team appealed to the people to get vaccinated and strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

PTI
PTI, Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jun 05 2021, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 15:50 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

A team of police personnel here has announced that traders above 45 years of age will not be allowed to open their shops if they have not been vaccinated against coronavirus.

SHO Dixit Kumar Tyagi and Circle Officer Suresh Kumar were part of the police team that made the announcement in Khurja city on Friday night.

The police team appealed to the people to get vaccinated and strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

It said everyone must continue to follow Covid-19 norms when the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the virus is lifted.

Read | Bareilly, Bulandshahr get 'corona curfew' relaxations from June 7

In a video recorded by locals, the police personnel can be seen saying traders and shopkeepers above 45 years of age will not be allowed to open their establishments if they have not been vaccinated.

Restrictions are imposed in the district due to the Covid-19 pandemic in which only people engaged in essential work are allowed outdoor movement and only essential services are allowed to open, like pharmacies, hospitals, milk and grocery outlets, etc.

The Uttar Pradesh government had last week ordered that restrictions would be lifted in districts having less than 600 active cases of coronavirus.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Covid-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
Uttar Pradesh
Bulandshahr

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

Bomb-sniffing rat retires after award-winning career

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

World Environment Day: The tree ambulance in Jaipur

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

Countries that have approved Covid vaccines for kids

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

After wedding, Yami Gautam shares mehndi ceremony pics

History and significance of World Environment Day

History and significance of World Environment Day

DH Deciphers | What causes Covid waves?

DH Deciphers | What causes Covid waves?

 