Traffic advisory in Delhi over R-Day parade rehearsals

The traffic advisory suggested routes to be taken for commuting from north to south Delhi and vice versa

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 18 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 18 2023, 15:40 ist
The traffic police requested motorists to observe traffic rules and road discipline. Credit: PTI Photo

Traffic restrictions will be in place on Kartavyapath from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm on January 18, 20 and 21 in view of Republic Day parade rehearsals, police said on Wednesday.

The traffic police requested motorists to observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of personnel deployed at all intersections. It also asked people to plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience.

Also Read | Republic Day preparations: Full dress rehearsals continue at Kartavya Path

The traffic advisory suggested routes to be taken for commuting from north to south Delhi and vice versa.

Here's the advisory:

 

Republic Day
Delhi
Delhi Police
India News

