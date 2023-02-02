Traffic resumes on landslide hit Jammu-Srinagar National highway

The two-way traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway resumed on Thursday after remaining disrupted due to multiple landslides triggered by rains at different places in Ramban district for the past three days, officials said.
The traffic on the 270-km highway was suspended at 5 pm on January 31 following a massive landslide at Rampari near Sherbibi, they said.
It took more than 12 hours for the concerned agency to clear the debris and resume the traffic, they added.
After clearing hundreds of stranded vehicles on Wednesday night, fresh light motor vehicles (LMVs) were allowed from both Jammu and Srinagar, while heavy motor vehicles were only allowed from Srinagar to Jammu this morning.
“The traffic is moving smoothly according to the last reports received,” a traffic department official said, adding that road clearance work is still in progress at different places to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles.
Earlier, the traffic on the highway also witnessed frequent disruptions on January 30 after heavy rain triggered landslides leading to stones rolling down from the hillocks at several places between Panthiyal and Ramsu.
