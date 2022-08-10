Tragedy averted as 25 kg IED defused in J&K’s Pulwama

The object was spotted by the Road Opening Party (RoP) of the army and the police team early this morning

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid
  • Aug 10 2022, 10:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 10:05 ist

Security forces averted a major tragedy when they detected an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

“An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in #Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police (sic),” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

 

A police official said a bomb disposal squad rushed to the area and the IED was defused thus avoiding a major tragedy.

“The object was spotted by the Road Opening Party (RoP) of the army and the police team early this morning. The traffic on the road was suspended for sometime till the BDS defused the IED,” he said.

In the last few years militants are planning new attacks by planting landmines (IEDs) at various locations. “Some IED experts from across the border may have crossed over to Kashmir and joined the militants here to revitalise and use the deadly old technique of IED blasts,” sources said.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Pulwama

