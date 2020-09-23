Train driver brakes in time to save 2-year-old kid pushed on track by brother while playing

An alert driver of a goods train managed to bring the train to a halt just in time to save a two-year-old kid who was allegedly pushed on the railway track by his elder brother while the two were playing.

Though the incident happened near the Ballabhgarh railway station near Agra on the Delhi-Agra section of the Northern Railway two days ago, it came to light on Wednesday, when a video showing the kid trapped beneath the engine of the goods train went viral on social media.

The video also shows the kid's 10-year-old brother near the tracks along with their mother.

According to the reports, the kid and his brother were playing near the tracks, when suddenly the elder brother pushed the former on the tracks. A goods train was approaching on the same track.

As the driver of the goods train, identified as Divan Singh, saw the kid being pushed on the track, he applied the emergency brakes to bring the train to halt. The goods train was moving at a slow speed making it easier for the driver to stop it.

When Singh and his assistant got down from their cabin, they found the kid trapped beneath the engine. The child's mother, who was nearby, also reached the spot and the kid was handed over to her.

The driver of the train submitted a written report to his superiors at the Agra Cantonment railway station, reports said.