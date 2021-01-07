Train mows down four people during trial run in Uttarakhand

U'khand: Train mows down four people during trial run

PTI
PTI, Haridwar,
  • Jan 07 2021, 23:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 23:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo.

Four persons were mown down by a high-speed train during its trial run between Haridwar and Laksar on Thursday.

The mishap occurred near Jamalpurkala village when the train was running at a speed of 100-120 kmph during the trial run.

Haridwar SSP Senthil Avudai Krishna Raj said identification of the deceased is underway.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief over the incident and ordered a magisterial probe into it.

The high-speed train brought from Delhi was being run on the tracks broadened recently.

