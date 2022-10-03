MP: Train mows down three men walking on railway track

Train mows down three men walking on railway track in Madhya Pradesh

The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the railway track between Nariaoli and Sagar railway stations

PTI
PTI, Sagar,
  • Oct 03 2022, 10:32 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 10:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Three men walking on railway tracks were killed when they were hit by a moving train in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the railway track between Nariaoli and Sagar railway stations, said Motinagar police station in-charge Gaurav Tiwari.

Prima facie, the three men were walking on the railway tracks when they were hit by Hirakund Express coming towards Sagar, he said.

They are identified as Dharmendra Yadav (26), Sanju Ghoshi (30) and Rajkumar Yadav (28), he said.

Police registered a case and further investigation is under way.

Madhya Pradesh
India News

