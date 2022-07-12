Transgender welfare board set up in Jammu and Kashmir

According to the 2011 census, the total population of transgenders in Jammu and Kashmir was 4,137

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jul 12 2022, 21:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2022, 21:50 ist
As per an official order, Chief Secretary will head the 13-member transgender welfare board. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday announced the constitution of a transgender welfare board for the protection of the rights and interests of the minuscule population.

As per an official order, Chief Secretary will head the 13-member transgender welfare board.

“In terms of Clause 10 (1) of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2020, sanction is hereby accorded to constitution of Transgender Welfare Board for protection of rights and interests of transgender persons thereby facilitating their access to government schemes and welfare measures in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” Principal Secretary (General Administration Department), Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said in his order issued on the directions of the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Administrative secretaries of various departments including home, finance, health and medical education, school education department, social welfare department, department of law, justice and parliamentary affairs, Director-general Social welfare Kashmir and director social welfare Jammu were nominated as members of the board.

In addition, four prominent citizens – two each from Kashmir and Jammu divisions – were nominated as members of the board.

Jammu and Kashmir
Transgender
India News

