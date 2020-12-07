Transporters union to support farmers' Bharat Bandh

Transporters' union AIMTC on Monday said it will suspend operations in the entire country on Tuesday to support the Bharat Bandh called by agitating farmers.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) is the apex body of transporters, representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities.

It has already extended its support to the farmer agitation from day one.

"Earlier it was decided that the transport fraternity from northern India will participate in the Bharat Bandh, but now it has been resolved in the meeting that transport associations and unions in other parts of the country will join the Bharat Bandh and suspend their operations on December 8, 2020," said AIMTC President Kultaran Singh Atwal.

AIMTC in a statement said the decision was taken in a virtual meeting of road transport fraternity of India and it was unanimously decided to extend support to the Bharat Bandh.

AIMTC's former President and Chairman of its Core Committee, Bal Malkit Singh said it has been decided to organise peaceful demonstrations and protest rallies at truck terminals in districts.

Terming the farm sector as the backbone and life-line of the nation, AIMTC said the leaders of transport associations and unions from almost all 739 districts and talukas in the country also came forward and decided to organise peaceful demonstration or protest rallies in truck terminal under the banner of AIMTC and later try to give a memorandum to District Collectorate and the Commissioners to resolve the issues of the farmers amicably.

"We whole heartedly support the cause of the farmers and look forward to a peaceful and amicable resolution of their issues raised by the government," the statement said.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting for 11 consecutive days at the borders of the national capital against the Centre's new farm laws.

The farmers have expressed apprehension that the laws would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will provide farmers with better opportunities. It has also accused the opposition parties of misleading farmers.