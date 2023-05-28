Tremors felt in Delhi after Afghanistan quake

Tremors felt in Delhi, parts of North India after 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

This is a developing story...

DH Web Desk
  • May 28 2023, 11:46 ist
  • updated: May 28 2023, 11:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Tremors were felt across Delhi, and parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday after a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

More to follow...

Earthquake
Afghanistan
Delhi
Punjab
Haryana
India News

