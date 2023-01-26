Tribal dance, fishing cultures adorn display on Union Territory tableau on Republic Day parade

A mix of tribal dance forms, wartime heritage and fishing culture of the union territory of Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu was on display at the Kartavya Path during the Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

The tableau of the union territory showcased the Bhawada and Tarpa folk dances of the Warli tribe of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and the fishing activity and Macchi dance of Macchi tribe of Daman.

Women carrying baskets and singing melodious songs swayed to the beats of cymbals and drums, while men performed rowing actions depicting fishing in the sea.

The front part of the tableau displayed the anchor from INS Khukri, a frigate of the Indian Navy which was sunk during the Indo Pak war in 1971 off the coast of Diu in the Arabian Sea.

The anchor was handed over to the Union Territory Administration by the Ministry of Defence on Republic Day last year, and has been developed as a memorial-cum-museum to pay tribute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the war.

The main trailer showcased a large boat which represents the fishing culture of the union territory. The wooden boat represents the teak wood which is found in the Silvassa region. The 'Silva' is the Portuguese name for "wood".

The rear part of the trailer showcased the Diu fortress, built by the Portuguese in the 16th Century. The fortress is being conserved, illuminated and beautified by the UT Administration in coordination with the Archaeological Survey of India.

The Fort also includes the Lighthouse Jetty and cannon artillery, which remained at the Diu Fort. Few tourists on the fort and a sailor having a view from a telescope were also seen on the tableau.