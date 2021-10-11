Tribal teen raped, forcibly given abortion pills

Tribal teen raped repeatedly, forcibly given abortion pills by accused in Raj’s Jhalawar

The girl, who belongs to the Bhil community, is recovering in hospital and her condition is reported to be out of danger

PTI
PTI, Kota,
  • Oct 11 2021, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 18:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP File Photo

A teenager belonging to a tribal community was allegedly raped repeatedly for over a year by her neighbour who later gave her abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy in Jhalawar district, police said on Monday.

While the girl’s family has claimed that she is above 18 years, police are trying to determine her exact age and sections of POCSO Act may be incorporated in the case accordingly, an officer said.

The incident reported from Mandawar Police Station area of Jhalawar district came to light on Saturday when the girl complained of stomach ache and was taken to a local hospital where doctors found that she was six months pregnant.

However, the foetus was dead due to the abortion pills given by the accused to cover the crime, Deputy Superintendent of Police and Circle Officer Rajiv Parihar said.

The girl’s family members lodged a complaint against Dawood who was booked under section 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent), 315 (an act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the IPC and SC/ST Act but is yet to be nabbed, the officer said.

The girl, who belongs to the Bhil community, is recovering in hospital and her condition is reported to be out of danger, he said.

rape
Abortion
India News

