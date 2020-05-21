Tricolour will soon unfurl in PoK: UP minister Anand Swaroop Shukla tells Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi

Tricolour will soon unfurl in PoK: UP minister

  May 21 2020
 Uttar Pradesh minister Anand Swaroop Shukla on Thursday targeted Shahid Afridi for his remarks on Kashmir, telling the Pakistani cricketer that the tricolour would soon unfurl in PoK.

“Pak-occupied Kashmir would very soon be a part of India, and the national tricolour would be unfurled there," he said.

The former Pakistan captain recently alleged atrocities in Kashmir, drawing flak from some Indian cricketers.

The minister said those speaking ill of India and pointing guns at the country “are being eliminated by our army”.

"I want to tell people like Shahid Afridi who are trying to weaken India that this is Narendra Modi's government, which conducted the surgical strikes,” he said, referring to a cross-border attack against Pakistan-based militants.

“The time is coming when the map of Pakistan would have to become a thing of the past to establish peace in the world," UP’s minister for state for parliamentary affairs said. The minister added that etiquette cannot be expected from someone like Afridi. 

