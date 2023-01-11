Troop deployment along LoC strengthened ahead of R-Day

Troop deployment along LoC strengthened ahead of R-Day: BSF officer

Asked if there was any input about the possibility of any terror incident, the officer said he had no such knowledge

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 11 2023, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 19:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Patrolling and deployment of troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir have been strengthened ahead of Republic Day, a senior BSF officer said on Wednesday.

"Terror outfits always try to carry out violence but jawans are alert on the border. Our endeavour is not to allow infiltration by terrorists. Such attempts are on from across the border but we prevent them forcefully," said Ashok Yadav, the inspector general of the BSF Kashmir Frontier.

Also Read | J&K: Village Defence Guards get assault rifles to counter terror attacks

"Our alertness doubles whenever there is an event like this (Republic Day). We have strengthened our patrolling and deployment. Many of our companies are also deployed for law-and-order duties and the endeavour is to prevent any such incident," he told reporters here.

He was addressing an event to flag off the educational-cum-motivational Bharat Darshan Tour to Mumbai of 29 Kashmiri students of different schools.

Asked if there was any input about the possibility of any terror incident like the recent one in Jammu, the IG BSF said he had no such knowledge.

Check out DH's latest videos

Jammu and Kashmir
Border security force
BSF
Line of Control
LoC
Terrorism
India News

