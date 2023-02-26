Truck drags scooty for 2 km in UP's Mahoba; man, grandson killed

Truck drags scooty for 2 km in UP's Mahoba; two killed

Police recovered the mangled bodies when the truck was stopped by some locals. The bodies were sent for post-mortem

PTI
PTI, Mahoba ,
  • Feb 26 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 16:32 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

A 66-year-old man and his grandson were killed when a truck hit their scooty and dragged it for more than two kilometers, officials said on Sunday.

Circle Officer Ram Pravesh Rai said Udit Narayan Chaurasia, a retired teacher, and his six-year-old grandson were on the way to a market on Saturday when the accident occurred near Bijanagar turn.

"The scooty along with the duo got stuck under the truck and was dragged for around two kilometers," the CO said.

Police recovered the mangled bodies when the truck was stopped by some locals. The bodies were sent for post-mortem.

The accused truck driver has been arrested and investigations initiated, the official said.

